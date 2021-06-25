Unanet

Gen. John Hyten Advances Joint Warfighting Concept With 4 ‘Strategic Directives’

Jane Edwards June 25, 2021 News, Technology

Gen. John Hyten Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has signed four new “strategic directives” that establish requirements for all domain operations and mark the initial step in advancing the joint warfighting concept (JWC), Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

“Together, the Directives provide a roadmap of the capabilities and attribute the Joint Force will need to succeed in the 21st century,” a spokesperson for Hyten said in an email to the publication. “This is a key milestone in the implementation of the new Joint Warfighting Concept.”

The directives will serve as guidance for services as they implement the four key aspects of JWC: Joint All Domain Command and Control, joint fires, information advantage and contested logistics.

Hyten said in a presentation to the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) that the contents of the directives “will be mandatory compliant to all the services — all the services will meet the elements that are embedded in all of them.”

“It’s going to drive future capabilities and future doctrine. But right now it’s just the concept and we’re still learning with it,” Hyten said of JWC.

Hyten also mentioned the critical role of AI in advancing JWC and the need to increase domestic production of high-speed microprocessors that are cyber-protected. He noted that JWC is a concept that will spur experimentation.

