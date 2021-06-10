Unanet

Lloyd Austin: New DOD Center to Strengthen Rules-Based Order in Arctic Region

Jane Edwards June 10, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Lloyd Austin: New DOD Center to Strengthen Rules-Based Order in Arctic Region
Lloyd Austin Defense Secretary DOD

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced the establishment of a new regional center on Wednesday to help facilitate collaborate between the U.S. government and allies on issues related to the Arctic region, DOD News reported.

The office of the undersecretary of defense for policy will oversee the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.

“The center will support the U.S. Interim National Security Strategic Guidance direction to work with like-minded partners and across the interagency to pool our collective strength and advance shared interests,” said Lloyd Austin, secretary of the DOD and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

“It will address the need for U.S. engagement and international cooperation to strengthen the rules-based order in the region and tackle shared challenges such as climate change,” he added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gen. Paul Nakasone

U.S. Cyber Command Requests $93.4M From Congress in Additional Funding; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

U.S. Cyber Command has requested an additional $62 million in funding to reinforce the Department of Defense’s (DOD) information technology (IT) networks as part of its unfunded priorities that were not included in Cyber Command’s fiscal 2022 budget request. The cybersecurity request topped a list of four unfunded priorities totaling $93.4 million. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved