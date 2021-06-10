Lloyd Austin: New DOD Center to Strengthen Rules-Based Order in Arctic Region

Lloyd Austin Defense Secretary DOD

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced the establishment of a new regional center on Wednesday to help facilitate collaborate between the U.S. government and allies on issues related to the Arctic region, DOD News reported.

The office of the undersecretary of defense for policy will oversee the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.

“The center will support the U.S. Interim National Security Strategic Guidance direction to work with like-minded partners and across the interagency to pool our collective strength and advance shared interests,” said Lloyd Austin, secretary of the DOD and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

“It will address the need for U.S. engagement and international cooperation to strengthen the rules-based order in the region and tackle shared challenges such as climate change,” he added.