Gen. Mark Milley Testifies Before House Panel on FY 2022 Defense Budget Request

Gen. Mark Milley Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, said the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $715 billion for the Department of Defense (DOD) seeks to strike a balance between future modernization and readiness, DOD News reported Wednesday.

"It's a down payment on investments of the future, with a bias toward the future operating environment," Milley said of the DOD budget request during his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee Wednesday.

"It is now that we must set ourselves on a path to modernize the Joint Force, and this budget contributes to doing that,” he added.

The proposed FY 2022 budget prioritizes investments in hypersonics, nuclear modernization, artificial intelligence, long-range fires, 5G, space, cyber, shipbuilding and microelectronics. Milley said investments in such technologies are aligned with the Pentagon’s joint warfighting concept.

"In alignment with the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, this budget makes hard choices and delivers a ready, agile and capable Joint Force that will compete, deter and win across all domains, and [it] is postured for continued overmatch in the future," Milley said during the hearing.

If you’re interested in 5G technology and 5G integration’s impact on public and private sectors, then check out Potomac Officers Club’s Fall 2021 5G Summit coming up on Sept. 16th.

Join Potomac Officers Club for its Fall 5G Summit to learn about the impact 5G integration has on the private and public sectors, as well as future programs, plans and priorities as the nation aligns with emerging technology.