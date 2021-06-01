Unanet

Gina Raimondo Appoints Amentum’s Jeff Kerridge to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee

William McCormick June 1, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Technology

Gina Raimondo Appoints Amentum’s Jeff Kerridge to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee
Amentum

Amentum has announced on Tuesday that Jeff Kerridge, senior vice president of Business Development for Amentum’s Nuclear & Environment business unit has been appointed to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

“I look forward to serving on this committee and assisting with improving export competitiveness for the nuclear sector and providing advice on programs and policies to expand U.S. nuclear exports,” said Kerridge.

CINTAC is composed of private-sector representatives from the nuclear industry. The committee is composed of industry representatives and provides for greater federal government and U.S. industry coordination on international civil nuclear energy issues and on U.S. international and commercial strategic objectives.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Air Force Research

AFRL Stands up Specialized Facilities for Airman Pressure Testing; Darrell Phillipson Quoted

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has opened a new facility designed to train airmen for performance in altitudes with high pressure. Four computer-controlled altitude chambers compose AFRL's research altitude chamber facility, where airmen undergo physiology training for high-pressure scenarios, the laboratory said Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved