Gina Raimondo Appoints Amentum’s Jeff Kerridge to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee

Amentum

Amentum has announced on Tuesday that Jeff Kerridge, senior vice president of Business Development for Amentum’s Nuclear & Environment business unit has been appointed to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“I look forward to serving on this committee and assisting with improving export competitiveness for the nuclear sector and providing advice on programs and policies to expand U.S. nuclear exports,” said Kerridge.

CINTAC is composed of private-sector representatives from the nuclear industry. The committee is composed of industry representatives and provides for greater federal government and U.S. industry coordination on international civil nuclear energy issues and on U.S. international and commercial strategic objectives.