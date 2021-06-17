Unanet

House Representatives Introduce Bill to Establish National S&T Strategy; Rep. Michael Waltz Quoted

Nichols Martin June 17, 2021 News, Technology

Michael Waltz Congressman

Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Deborah Ross, D-N.C.; Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas; and Frank Lucas, R-Okla., have presented a bill to produce a strategy for the country's science and technology pursuits. 

The National Science and Technology Strategy Act of 2021 would task the National Science and Technology Council and the Office of Science (NSTC) and Technology Policy (OSTP) to deliver a comprehensive strategy on national S&T, the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology said Monday.

NSTC and OSTP would quadrennially assess the U.S. science and technology scene and produce a corresponding national strategy. The President would also annually report to Congress on U.S. research priorities and science and technology trends across the globe.

“This bill requires a whole of government strategy for technology and innovation to maintain United States leadership and national security,” Waltz said.

