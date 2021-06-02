IBM Announces Center For Government Cybersecurity; Stephen LaFleche Quoted

Stephen LaFleche GM of Public and Federal Market for IBM

IBM announced Wednesday that the company is creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity , a collaborative environment focused on assisting federal agencies to address current and future cybersecurity threats.

The Center will hold events and support learning, drawing on the company’s cybersecurity expertise from delivering software and managed services to over 17,500 security clients globally.

Internal IBM experts and former government officials experienced in cybersecurity issues will host workshops focused on zero-trust frameworks and cloud security, accentuated by access to IBM Research labs to collaborate around the future of encryption.

“IBM is committed to helping our US Federal government customers meet cybersecurity modernization requirements –both for current and future threats,” stated Stephen LaFleche , IBM’s Public and Federal Market general manager.

As the threat of cyber attacks on critical public and private assets increases, the need for robust and innovative cybersecurity technology also increases. Therefore, a core goal of the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity is to provide access to information on cybersecurity technologies that can mitigate digital threats.

The company will use public and private sector innovations along with technology in development at IBM research laboratories to hold sessions that will elucidate cyber threats and how to defeat attacks. For example, the Center will have events on adapting to a zero-trust world, hybrid cloud security challenges for data portability and the future of cryptography.

The Center will be housed at IBM’s offices in downtown Washington DC. The facility will have secured laboratory space where government clients can collaborate on unique solutions for advanced security threats leveraging insights from demos of IBM technologies and services. In addition, IBM will initially offer virtual sessions.

“Hybrid cloud environments can provide an opportunity to implement new technologies and techniques, like a zero-trust framework and advanced encryption – while helping make the government more accessible and easier for citizens to work with. These techniques are also being applied in other highly regulated industries, such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare,” added LaFleche.