Unanet

ID Technologies Named Top 2021 Workplace for Washington Post; CEO Chris Oliver Quoted

William McCormick June 21, 2021 News, Technology

ID Technologies Named Top 2021 Workplace for Washington Post; CEO Chris Oliver Quoted
ID Technologies

ID Technologies announced on Monday that the company has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This selection was based only on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey performed by Energage

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” commented  Dion Haynes, Washington Post Top Workplaces editor. 

“Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work,” added Haynes. 

Energage’s survey measured multiple aspects of workplace culture, such as alignment, execution, and connection. The 2021 honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

ID Technologies is a systems solutions provider that focuses on delivering mission information technology outcomes to its customers in the civilian, federal and intelligence markets. The company pairs market-leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. 

“ID Tech is honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Top Washington-Area Workplace. To be elected by our employees and the community we serve for such an award speaks volumes about our corporate culture and strategic vision of ID Technologies,” stated Chris Oliver, ID Technologies CEO.  

“We are proud to provide our customers innovation fueled by experience while fostering a dynamic and collaborative workplace for our employees,” Oliver concluded.

 The Washington Post held a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17th to recognize the top-ranked companies. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Metal Steering Wheel

USMC Approves 3D-Printed Vehicle Maintenance Tool; Capt. Matthew Audette Quoted

A Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) unit has approved a 3D-printed tool built to help maintainers detach steering wheel columns from military vehicles without breaking or damaging the automotive control hardware. The Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell (AMOC) created the metal steering wheel removal device with two partners in the private sector and added the tool design to an online repository of additive manufacturing models. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved