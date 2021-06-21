ID Technologies Named Top 2021 Workplace for Washington Post; CEO Chris Oliver Quoted

ID Technologies

ID Technologies announced on Monday that the company has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This selection was based only on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey performed by Energage .

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” commented Dion Haynes , Washington Post Top Workplaces editor.

“Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work,” added Haynes.

Energage’s survey measured multiple aspects of workplace culture, such as alignment, execution, and connection. The 2021 honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

ID Technologies is a systems solutions provider that focuses on delivering mission information technology outcomes to its customers in the civilian, federal and intelligence markets. The company pairs market-leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success.

“ID Tech is honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Top Washington-Area Workplace. To be elected by our employees and the community we serve for such an award speaks volumes about our corporate culture and strategic vision of ID Technologies,” stated Chris Oliver , ID Technologies CEO.

“We are proud to provide our customers innovation fueled by experience while fostering a dynamic and collaborative workplace for our employees,” Oliver concluded.

The Washington Post held a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17th to recognize the top-ranked companies.