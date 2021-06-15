Iron Bow Technologies Appoints Elliott Williams as VP of Strategic Alliances

Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies announced in June that Elliott Williams has joined the company’s executive leadership team as vice president of Strategic Alliances. Williams will be responsible for leading the company’s strategic product and growth, alignment and go-to-market strategies with Cisco , Dell and HP .

He will also work alongside Iron Bow’s CTO organization to identify and promote key and emerging technology partnerships.

Williams possesses nearly three decades of leadership experience at Dell Technologies, including supporting the Dell and Iron Bow partnership. He led the Federal Channel team within the Dell Public Alliance Organization, where he drove double-digit growth for nine consecutive years.

While at Dell, Williams was the sales leader for 28 years and was responsible for generating $1 billion in revenue while working with small and large businesses involved with the federal government. Along with serving as a sales leader, Williams was Dell's sales director.

As a founding member of the Small Business Trade Association, he promoted federally focused small and medium businesses. He holds a degree in business management from Concordia University-Austin .

Iron Bow Technologies is an expert information technology (IT) firm that has helped federal, commercial and healthcare clients work faster and more efficiently by providing innovative IT solutions. The company offers clients future-proof solutions and services in the areas of cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, data center, digitization, managed services, mobility, end-user-devices, networking and remote workforce.