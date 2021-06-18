Julie Dunne: Federal Acquisition Security Council Could Help Government Address Supply Chain Risk

Julie Dunne

Julie Dunne, former commissioner of the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), wrote in a commentary that the U.S. government should recognize the Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC) and how it could help address supply chain security risks facing agencies.

The SECURE Technology Act of 2018 authorized the establishment of the FASC, which could help facilitate information sharing to mitigate supply chain-related risks in the federal marketplace, Dunne wrote.

“The FASC presents an opportunity for a unified federal government approach in partnership with vendors to address supply chain risk in federal acquisitions,” she noted.

Dunne discussed how the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) could help advance FASC’s efforts and authorities and how the council could promote threat information sharing using its authority.

She called on the FASC to direct the General Services Administration and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to back supply chain risk assessments by providing shared services.

“Finally, the FASC should exercise its authority to consult and convene with other interagency councils such as the Chief Information Officers Council, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,” Dunne added.