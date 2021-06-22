Kathleen Hicks: DOD Requests Budget Centered on Tech Innovation

Kathleen Hicks Deputy Secretary DOD

Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the Pentagon's defense budget request features many experimentation projects across the service branches, DOD News reported Monday.

Hicks said virtually at the recent Defense One Tech Summit that the Department of Defense (DOD) wants to realize concepts in various areas such as data, artificial intelligence, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

She said the Department would also need to implement a cloud enterprise platform to achieve its goals for JADC2.

"Teams will go out within the next 90 days to every single combatant command and start to tie in their data, and they'll also have technical expert teams on AI and they'll start looking at how to bring AI and data to the tactical edge in support of the warfighter," Hicks stated.

Earlier this month, the acting deputy secretary said DOD's priorities also include COVID-19 response, energy-saving and efforts to address sexual harassment in the military.