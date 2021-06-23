Kathleen Hicks: DOD to Implement AI Acceleration Effort

Kathleen Hicks Deputy Secretary DOD

Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, has unveiled an effort to accelerate the Department of Defense's (DOD) trust-building and implementation of artificial intelligence technology, DOD News reported Tuesday.

The DOD AI and Data Acceleration initiative would execute exercises and implementation tests that aim to incrementally build the military's understanding of AI. She also stated that U.S. military commanders must build trust toward explainable AI.

“Its goal is to rapidly advance data and AI dependent concepts, like joint all-domain command and control, to the ADA initiative," Hicks said virtually at the DOD's AI Symposium and Tech Exchange.

Hicks has presented a set of data decrees that DOD could use to boost the visibility, security and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence. The deputy secretary said commanders must understand AI in moral, ethical and legal aspects, and trust the technology's outputs.