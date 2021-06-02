Luis Cano Promoted to Census Bureau CIO

Luis Cano CIO U.S. Census Bureau

Luis Cano, formerly head of the Census Bureau's Decennial Contract Execution Office, has transitioned to a new role as chief information officer of the agency, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

He replaced Gregg Bailey, who stepped into the CIO role on an acting basis since Kevin Smith's departure in January. Smith now holds a similar position at the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The Census Bureau CIO advises agency leaders on information resources and systems management issues and oversees enterprise technology services across the organization.

In his more recent role, Cano helped the bureau execute information technology contracts worth approximately $3 billion combined for the 2020 Decennial Count.

He previously worked at the National Weather Service as director of the dissemination office, program manager for the Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System and chief of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction's Central Operations Shared Infrastructure Services Branch.