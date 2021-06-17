Maria Roat: Federal Adoption of Updated Internet Protocol Key for Zero-Trust Security

Maria Roat Deputy Federal CIO

Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient Maria Roat said that Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is an essential part of zero-trust security efforts in the federal government, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Speaking at the General Services Administration-hosted IPv6 Summit, Roat cited zero trust architecture as a key pillar of President Biden’s cybersecurity executive order.

In his EO, Biden ordered federal agencies to develop ZTA implementation plans and accelerate cloud migration projects to keep pace with the evolving cyber threat landscape.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memorandum to heads of executive departments and agencies on Nov. 19, 2020, requiring them to release IPv6 policies on publicly available websites within a 180-day period.

OMB expects at least 80 percent of IP-enabled federal information systems to incorporate the latest version of the communications protocol by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Roat urged agency leaders to work with industry partners to meet the government’s IPv6 transition goals.