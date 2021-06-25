Unanet

Marine Corps Breaks Ground for Future Wargaming Facility; Sharleene Prieur Quoted

Nichols Martin June 25, 2021 News, Technology

Marine Corps Breaks Ground for Future Wargaming Facility; Sharleene Prieur Quoted
Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps has broken ground on a Quantico, Virginia-based site where the service branch will establish a modern wargaming center.

USMC said Thursday it conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center in May, with Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, deputy commandant for Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration, as the host.

The future 100,000-square-foot facility will house computer-based exercises that train troops in simulated warfare scenarios.

“This facility will include a complex set of modeling and simulation, visualization, immersive and analytical tools to enhance wargaming activities,” said Sharleene Prieur, acting WGC program manager at Marine Corps Systems Command.

Prieur said she expects USMC to complete the center's construction by summer 2023 and begin wargaming activities in 2024. The facility is expected to have its full range of equipment by 2025.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command awarded Clark Construction Group an $81.3 million contract to build the facility.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

White House

White House Supports $1.2T Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

The Biden administration has expressed its support for a $1.2 trillion framework that seeks to make investments in transportation, power, broadband and water infrastructure while building resilience to climate change. The plan would earmark $312 billion for transportation, including EV chargers, roads, bridges and public transit, and $266 billion for other infrastructure, including power, water and broadband networks.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved