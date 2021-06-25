Marine Corps Breaks Ground for Future Wargaming Facility; Sharleene Prieur Quoted

Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps has broken ground on a Quantico, Virginia-based site where the service branch will establish a modern wargaming center.

USMC said Thursday it conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center in May, with Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, deputy commandant for Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration, as the host.

The future 100,000-square-foot facility will house computer-based exercises that train troops in simulated warfare scenarios.

“This facility will include a complex set of modeling and simulation, visualization, immersive and analytical tools to enhance wargaming activities,” said Sharleene Prieur, acting WGC program manager at Marine Corps Systems Command.

Prieur said she expects USMC to complete the center's construction by summer 2023 and begin wargaming activities in 2024. The facility is expected to have its full range of equipment by 2025.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command awarded Clark Construction Group an $81.3 million contract to build the facility.