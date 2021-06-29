Unanet

Matthew Gaston to Head AI Division at Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute; CEO Paul Nielsen Quoted

Angeline Leishman June 29, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, News

Matthew Gaston Director

Matthew Gaston, director of the Emerging Technology Center at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute (SEI), has been appointed to the same position in SEI's newly formed artificial intelligence division. He will oversee initiatives to study the engineering aspects of AI design and implementation, the institute said Monday.

“The Department of Defense sponsored the SEI in 1984 to bring engineering discipline to the creation and acquisition of software,” said SEI Director and CEO Paul Nielsen.

Nielsen added that Gaston brings industry, defense and intelligence sector experience as the federally funded research and development center aims to help DOD and other government agencies apply AI technology to missions.

Gaston previously worked as research director of the Viz division under General Dynamics' mission systems unit and as technical director of the National Security Agency's Advanced Analysis Laboratory.

