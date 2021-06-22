Unanet

Meyer Seligman Joins National Renewable Energy Lab as Government Relations Director

Christine Thropp June 22, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Meyer Seligman Joins National Renewable Energy Lab as Government Relations Director
Meyer Seligman

Meyer Seligman, a Senate committee staff member, has been appointed as director for government relations at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the Department of Energy (DOE), effective July 26th. 

She will be tasked to inform stakeholders about the laboratory's mission-related research initiatives, such as securing the future of the nation’s energy, NREL said Monday.

Seligman has worked as a staff member for the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Energy and Water Development Subcommittee for the past seven years. She was also a legislative director for Alan Nunnelee when he served as a representative of Mississippi's first congressional district.

“Meyer’s guidance on how we can engage our external stakeholders as the U.S. lays the foundations for both carbon-free electricity and a clean energy economy will be important to our success,” commented Martin Keller, director of NREL and president of lab operator Alliance for Sustainable Energy.

Seligman also brings experience as a 2017 graduate of the NREL Executive Energy Leadership Program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bill Monet

Akima Named To Bloomberg Government’s BGOV200 List; CEO Bill Monet Quoted

Akima announced on Tuesday that the company has been named number 63 out of 200 federal contractors on Bloomberg Government's tenth annual BGOV200 list. According to the fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies, Akima has $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved