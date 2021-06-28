Unanet

Mieke Eoyang: DOD Encourages Contractors to Adopt Stronger Cybersecurity

June 28, 2021

Mieke Eoyang, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, said the Pentagon wants to help its industrial partners bolster their own cybersecurity efforts, DOD News reported Friday.

Eoyang said at the Defense One Tech Summit that defense contractors must apply multi-factor authentication, get help from cyber companies or implement other cybersecurity best practices to boost cyber resiliency.

“We are trying to figure out how to make it easier for [contractors] to understand what kinds of better security practices are out there and what they can do to protect themselves,” she said.

The Department of Defense takes part in government-wide efforts to address ransomware and is willing to offer related insights in partnership with law enforcement and intelligence entities, Eoyang stated.

