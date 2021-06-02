NATO Trials U.S. Software Made to Support Aerial Refueling; Scott Willits Quoted

NATO

NATO has adopted and employed software that the U.S. military has been using to plan aerial refueling activities since 2017. Kessel Run said on May 25th that its JIGSAW platform demonstrated the ability to facilitate air-to-air refueling planning at NATO's Ramstein Ambition 21 exercise.

JIGSAW, which augments the coordination behind refueling planning, has helped the U.S. Air Force reduce the time needed to plan these missions and save over $500 million worth of fuel.

The exercise marked NATO's first time to use JIGSAW, following the organization's purchase of the software late last year.

NATO's Allied Command Transformation team, which includes Kessel Run members, trained aerial refueling planners and demonstrated JIGSAW's performance during the exercise.

“The coordination between Kessel Run, NATO’s Allied Command Transformation, HBN and the other DoD Agencies involved to see this Foreign Military Sale Case go from an idea, to contract, to delivery in 15 months has been tremendous,” said Scott Willits, Kessel Run's coalition integration lead.