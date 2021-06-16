Navy Advances AI Development; Brett Vaughan Quoted

Artificial Intelligence Development

The U.S. Navy is advancing the development of artificial intelligence applications to support warfighting, readiness, sustainment and other functions, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Brett Vaughan, the Navy’s chief AI officer and portfolio manager at the Office of Naval Research, discussed how AI could help the service in areas such as decision-making and autonomy with unmanned platforms.

He highlighted the need for users to work through the AI stack by ensuring that data, compute, models and other components of that ecosystem are present and healthy in order for an AI algorithm to work.

“And by the inverse, if any of those are missing or deficient, you’ve got a toxic ecosystem and — the probability of success for your AI algorithm would decrease,” he said on FNN’s Federal Monthly Insights — Cloud and Artificial Intelligence.

“So the stack looks very different inside the Pentagon than it does on the bridge of a ship in the middle of Pacific Ocean, as you could imagine. So there’s a continuum,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan also noted the potential role of cloud or a high-performance computing platform in training an AI algorithm.