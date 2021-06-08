Unanet

Navy, HII Launch First Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer; Capt. Seth Miller Quoted

USS Jack H. Lucas

Huntington Ingalls Industries and the U.S. Navy have released the first Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer designated to assume the new Flight III configuration. The ship launched from HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division last Friday.

The future USS Jack H. Lucas, also known as DDG 125, will feature the new AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar, power generation updates and augmented cooling capacity, the Navy said Monday. 

“Flight III ships will provide cutting edge integrated air and missile defense capability to include significantly greater detection range and tracking capacity," said Capt. Seth Miller, program manager for the Arleigh Burke-class.

Four other ships from the same class, including the future USS Ted Stevens, are under construction at HII facilities. 

