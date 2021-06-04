Unanet

Navy Warfare Centers to Host Technology Exercise in September; Rodney Peterson Quoted

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, NSWC Panama City Division, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and NUWC Division Keyport will host a technology experimentation exercise in Sept. 2021, Naval Sea Systems Command News reported Thursday. 

The upcoming Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation Program will demonstrate large unmanned systems including extra-large unmanned undersea vehicles.

Rodney Peterson, lead RAPx organizer at NSWC Carderock, will spearhead the exercise, which serves as a follow-up to the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise that occurred in 2019.

“RAPx will be a series of experiments in the Pacific Northwest region bringing together Carderock, Newport, Panama City and Keyport for technology, collaboration and experimentation,” Peterson said.

As a follow-up to the event in September, the four participating divisions will demonstrate lessons learned in fiscal year 2022.

