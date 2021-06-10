NCCoE Drafts Document to Guide Ransomware Risk Management

National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has issued a draft report made to help organizations manage risks related to ransomware attacks.

NCCoE's Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management draft defines security objectives to help parties prevent, address and recover from ransomware attacks, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) said Thursday.

Ransomware refers to encryption-based cyberattacks that block user access to information until an amount of money is paid. These attacks encrypt and potentially steal critical information, then propose to not leak the stolen data if the sum is paid.

NIST asks the public to comment and provide input on the draft. Interested parties may submit responses through July 9th.