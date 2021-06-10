Unanet

NCCoE Drafts Document to Guide Ransomware Risk Management

Nichols Martin June 10, 2021 News, Technology

NCCoE Drafts Document to Guide Ransomware Risk Management
National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has issued a draft report made to help organizations manage risks related to ransomware attacks.

NCCoE's Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management draft defines security objectives to help parties prevent, address and recover from ransomware attacks, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) said Thursday.

Ransomware refers to encryption-based cyberattacks that block user access to information until an amount of money is paid. These attacks encrypt and potentially steal critical information, then propose to not leak the stolen data if the sum is paid.

NIST asks the public to comment and provide input on the draft. Interested parties may submit responses through July 9th.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Indo-Pacific Command

INDOPACOM, MDA Request Additional Funding For Ballistic Missile Defense Systems; Vice Adm. Jon Hill Quoted

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in its customary unfunded requirements list sent to Congress contains $889.94 million worth of projects and programs. INDOPACOM’s chief concern is more funding to develop a ballistic missile defense system for Guam. These lists are sent to Congress every year to help guide lawmakers as they decide what might require additional funding. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved