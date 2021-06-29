NIST Provides Funds for Phase 3 Comms Interoperability Project Under DHS SBIR Program

Comms Interoperability

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded Catalyst Communications Technologies a $2.9 million contract to commercialize an interoperable communications system under a program run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The company will commercialize its product developed through the Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) program of DHS' Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate, DHS said Monday.

Catalyst developed interworking communication systems for public safety under SBIR's first two phases, through which DHS provided funds. The company's technology supports interoperability between LTE and land mobile radio communications.

"S&T’s partnership with Catalyst, and soon their continued work with NIST, are steps toward ensuring that public safety using MCPTT apps on LTE devices can seamlessly communicate with counterparts on their LMRs,” said Norman Speicher, S&T program manager.