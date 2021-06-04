Unanet

NSF, Czech to Fund Research Projects in New International Partnership; Kendra Sharp Quoted
National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation has partnered with its Czech counterpart to formally foster collaborative, international research between the two countries.

NSF said Thursday it will work with the Czech Science Foundation to finance research projects in the areas of plasma science, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.

"Together, we can access a broader network of ideas, innovations and experiences to address and solve real-world problems," said Kendra Sharp, head of NSF's office of international science and engineering.

NSF will review collaborative proposals to be submitted by researchers from both U.S. and Czech. The agencies will fund teams corresponding to their represented nation.

“This agreement with the Czech Science Foundation is based on shared values and goals to advance critical and emerging areas of scientific research,” Sharp added.

