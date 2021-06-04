OIG Report: DHS Should Update Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program Plan

DHS CDM Platform

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) office of inspector general (OIG) has recommended that the chief information security officer update DHS’ plan for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program to demonstrate how the department will transition to a scalable CDM platform, ensure that components utilize tools to collect CDM data and integrate component data.

“As of March 2020, DHS had developed an internal CDM dashboard, but reported less than half of the required asset management data,” OIG wrote in a report issued Tuesday.

DHS was carrying out efforts to facilitate the integration and automation of the data collection process among its components and would need to upgrade its CDM dashboard to ensure it has the capacity to process data from components, according to the report.

“Until these capabilities are complete, the Department cannot leverage intended benefits of the dashboard to manage, prioritize, and respond to cyber risks in real-time,” the report reads.

The inspector general also urged DHS to mitigate vulnerabilities discovered on CDM databases and servers and define patch management responsibilities for such CDM information technology assets.

DHS agreed with the report’s recommendations. Once it has fully implemented the corrective actions, the department should submit to the IG’s office a closeout letter within 30 days.

