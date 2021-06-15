Unanet

Pentagon Seeks to Enable ‘All-Domain Advantage’ With New Cloud Strategy; DOD CIO John Sherman Quoted

Jane Edwards June 15, 2021 News, Technology

OCONUS Cloud Strategy

The Department of Defense (DOD) has released its Outside the Continental U.S. Cloud Strategy outlining its goals and vision for achieving a “dominant all-domain advantage” by providing warfighters at the tactical edge access to cloud computing.

The office of the DOD chief information officer announced the publication of the strategy in a tweet posted Friday. The cloud strategy outlines DOD’s three goals and the first is to provide robust and resilient connectivity to the tactical edge.

For the initial goal, the Pentagon details four specific objectives: modernize in theater communications infrastructure; secure cloud connections through OCONUS cloud access points; leverage state-of-the-art technologies to connect denied, disconnected, intermittent or limited environments; and enable access to information from multiple devices and data sources.

The other two goals of the department's OCONUS Cloud Strategy are delivering computing power that enables forces at the tactical edge and deploying talent at the point of need.

“The outcomes of the strategy align with and further the priorities of the National Defense Strategy and DoD Digital Modernization Strategy,” John Sherman, acting CIO of DOD, wrote in the document’s foreword.

