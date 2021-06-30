President Biden Commends House for Passing 2 Bills to Advance Investments in Science, R&D

White House

President Biden has lauded the House’s move to pass two bipartisan bills that seek to make investments in science and research and development efforts.

He said in a statement published Monday that the National Science Foundation for the Future Act and the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act stress the role of science in helping the U.S. address the climate crisis and other major challenges and could help the country grow the economy.

“We need historic—once in a generation—investments in our competitiveness that support R&D, innovation, our semiconductor industry, and advanced manufacturing to grow our economy and create good-paying middle-class jobs in every corner of America,” Biden said.

“These pieces of legislation—and the agreement reached on the infrastructure framework last week—show the American people, and the world, that we’re capable of coming together as a country and setting aside our differences to make transformational investments that will strengthen us both at home and abroad,” he added.

Biden noted that he looks forward to continuing to collaborate with Congress to come up with a final bill.