Ronald Moultrie: Government Should Boost Investment in Defense-Intelligence Info Sharing

Ronald Moultrie Undersecretary DOD

Three high-level executives from the Department of Defense (DOD) jointly testified in front of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) regarding the collaboration between defense and intelligence communities, DOD News reported Friday.

Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, said the U.S. government must focus on improving how it facilitates defense-intelligence information sharing.

He added that the DOD has adopted a whole-of-government approach that takes classification processes into consideration. Moultrie also said the department is expanding its sharing of classified information through partnerships and alliances.

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and a five-time Wash100 Award recipient, delivered testimony alongside Moultrie in the hearing, which focused on the government's defense-intelligence pursuits for the fiscal year 2022.

"I am committed to ensuring DIA is positioned to meet these challenges by modernizing key capabilities across the top-secret IT network, our foundational military intelligence mission, and our ballistic missile technical collection architecture," Berrier stated.