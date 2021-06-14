Shift5 Adds Three Executives To Leadership Team; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Shift5

Shift5 announced on Monday that the data-driven solutions company has added three new senior executives to implement strategies for rapid growth in the future. Ralph Khan will serve as the new chief revenue officer, Matt MacKinnon will be the chief product officer and Egon Rinderer will work as chief technology officer.

"These tremendous, seasoned executives have built multi-billion dollar, category-defining businesses at Tanium and Armis. says Josh Lospinoso , Shift5 CEO.

“They have seen explosive growth stories play out with a similar narrative: providing visibility and control over the previously unobserved. Shift5 is unlocking the world's fleet data, and these major additions will turbocharge our growth,” added Lospinoso.

Ralph Kahn has over three decades of experience in the technology industry. He is a proven business leader and who has built teams that have grown businesses from zero to over $100 million in revenue. He most recently helped to grow Tanium’s annual revenue significantly.

"We're tremendously excited to have Ralph join our team and accelerate our go-to-market efforts. His phenomenal experience in both commercial and public markets is unique and a perfect fit for Shift5,” stated Michael Weigand , Shift5 chief growth officer and co-founder.

Matt MacKinnon has held a broad array of global leadership roles throughout his career. He recently led teams at Armis focused on strategic alliances and federal product management. As Shift5’s CPO, he will lead Product and Engineering to secure and manage fleets of the world's most critical assets.

"Matt brings a wealth of deep experience developing world-class cybersecurity products. Under Matt's leadership, Shift5's product and engineering teams will rapidly mature and expand our product offerings to accomplish the mission of protecting the world's most important fleet assets," said Scott Shreve , Shift5’s head of Product.

Egon Rinderere has 30 years of experience in the federal and private sectors. He previously served as Tanium’s Global VP of Technology and president of Tanium Federal. As Shift5’s CTO, he will grow the company’s field engineering team to drive rapid growth across federal and commercial sectors.