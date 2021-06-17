Unanet

Space Force Embraces Digital Mindset via Tech Pilot Programs, Training & Partnerships

Angeline Leishman June 17, 2021 News, Technology

Digital Service Strategy

The U.S. Space Force has embarked on initiatives to test emerging technology, train personnel and build an innovation environment with industry partners as part of the military branch's digital service strategy, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Reb Butler III, a strategic adviser in USSF's chief technology and innovation office, said at a virtual event hosted by the AFCEA Washington, D.C. chapter that the branch uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing approaches to manage its recruitment process.

USSF Force Design Integration Office Director Michael Dickey told event audience the service plans to work with the private sector to launch a pilot program on a model-based environment for systems engineering.

The branch released its Vision for a Digital Service in May and Gen. John “Jay Raymond, chief of Space Operations and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, urged the service to embrace modern information technology platforms that could support its security, stability and accessibility goals.

