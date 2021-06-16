Tonya Ugoretz: FBI Needs Industry Cooperation to Address Cyber Incidents

Tonya Ugoretz Deputy Assistant Director FBI Cyber Division

Tonya Ugoretz, deputy assistant director of the FBI's cyber division, said the bureau and its industry partners need to piece together perspectives on cybersecurity incidents to prevent network attacks at agencies and companies, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

“The private sector holds valuable cyber threat intelligence that exists nowhere else,” Ugoretz told attendees at a virtual conference.

Industry submitted tips to the FBI regarding some large-scale breaches such as the SolarWinds hack and Ugoretz said the bureau will continue efforts to analyze data and connect with other organizations as part of its cybersecurity mission.

President Biden's fiscal 2022 budget request for the FBI includes $15.2 million to fund its Enterprise Security Operations Center and Cybersecurity Threat Assessment Program.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told The Wall Street Journal in a June 3rd interview that the bureau was looking into 100 ransomware types and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to fight malicious threats.

“There’s a shared responsibility, not just across government agencies but across the private sector and even the average American," Wray said.