Unanet

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Leonor Tomero

Leonor Tomero: DOD to Review Missile Defense Approach

Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, said the military will review its missile defense approach to address related, growing challenges. She told the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces that the Department of Defense (DOD) will assess its strategies, technologies and policies that compose how the military defends against missiles of China and other adversaries.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved