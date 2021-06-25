U.S. Air Force Awards Leidos IDIQ Contract to Support ISR Mission; Mike Chagnon Quoted

Leidos

Leidos announced on Friday that the company has been awarded a potential 13-year, $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) prime contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide solutions for a broad spectrum of aviation requirements.

"This award underscores Leidos' strong performance leveraging decades of operation and technical integration expertise for the Air Force," said Mike Chagnon, senior vice president and operations manager for Leidos. "We look forward to supporting the Air Force and its mission to maintain multi-domain dominance."

Leidos will support the Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate (WI), Sensors Division (WIN) Non-Standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) branches.

The Leidos team will bring a cadre of professionals and tools from across the industry to improve both U.S. and allied ISR capabilities. Leidos will also provide full aircraft and ISR sensor integration, procurement of hardware and spares, sustainment support and inspections for airworthiness/configuration.