U.S., Albania Sign MOU to Advance 5G Security; Antony Blinken Quoted

Antony Blinken Secretary of State

The U.S. and Albania have agreed to facilitate the development of secure 5G and 4G networks and protect such networks from foreign adversaries. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the memorandum of understanding with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Sunday during a meeting in Brussels.

“I think we’re setting a very strong example together here today, particularly on the need to make sure that when it comes to our most sensitive technology and networks we have, we’re working with trusted vendors,” Blinken said. Rama said the partnership marks a “very important moment.”

“[W]e have undertaken these issues on our sides this – some years, asking also the other countries in the region join, and to put all together with our effort for secure – for a very secure path of communication, and to put this path of communication, of very critical services in the hands of the people of Albania – in the hands of institutions of our security forces, and to not allow – and this may be a compromise by third actors and sometimes malign actors,” Rama added.

