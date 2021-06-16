U.S., EU to Coordinate on Critical Tech, Supply Chain Issues Via Trade and Technology Council

U.S.-EU Summit

The U.S. and the European Union on Tuesday formed a Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to build up global cooperation on digital issues, technology and supply chains, work on international standards development and support collaborative research efforts.

The TTC will be composed of working groups focused on advancing cooperation on tech standards on artificial intelligence, the internet of things and other emerging technologies, ICT security, data governance, investment screening and semiconductors, the White House said Tuesday.

A senior administration official said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will co-chair the council, according to a report by The Hill.

The U.S. and EU also announced their intent to create a Joint Technology Competition Dialogue that would focus on strengthening cooperation in the tech sector with plans to pursue a research program on genomics and biotechnology and deepen collaboration on cybersecurity certification of software and data sharing on cyberthreats.

The EU and the U.S. announced the moves as part of the renewal of their transatlantic partnership during the U.S.-EU Summit held Tuesday in Brussels. They also outlined their specific plans for ending the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future health emergencies, advancing democracy and addressing climate change.