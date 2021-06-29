USAF, Navy Test New Approach for Airborne PNT Tech; Maj. Andy Cottle Quoted

AgilePod Sensor Pod

The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy jointly demonstrated a new concept with airborne positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies in Centennial, Colorado.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) worked with the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) Office to test a mix of PNT technologies in an Agilepod sensor pod across six sorties, Air Force Materiel Command said Monday.

The sorties demonstrated a concept that adapts open-systems architectures with Vision Navigation and other existing PNT technologies.

“This concept recognizes that a single alternative-PNT technology isn’t going to give us the edge against our adversaries as they attempt to disrupt traditional GPS sources; we need to think differently about ways to employ those technologies together to achieve our desired effects," said Maj. Andy Cottle, the operational experimentation lead for complementary PNT at SDPE.

The team also tested the PNT technologies' integration with a T-38 trainer aircraft at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. Future tests under the effort's second phase are scheduled to run in August.