USDA CISO Venice Goodwine Returns to Air Force as IT Director

Venice Goodwine Director of Enterprise IT U.S. Air Force

Venice Goodwine stepped down from her chief information security officer position at the Department of Agriculture and rejoined the U.S. Air Force to serve as director of enterprise information technology , FedScoop reported Monday.

In her previous capacity, Goodwine managed a $208 million annual budget for USDA-wide cybersecurity initiatives. She led the establishment of the department's unified security operations center, the implementation of endpoint and mobile security tools and the adoption of a risk management framework from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Before she joined USDA in December 2018, Goodwine was a senior cybersecurity officer at the Air Force where she advised the service CISO on information security matters.

She also worked at Marine Corps Systems Command as senior program manager and oversaw multimillion-dollar IT contracts that supported networks across the service.

Earlier in her career, she managed IT projects that sought to address the Marine Corps' garrison infrastructure, hardware, and software requirements.

Goodwine earned certified information systems security professional and project management professional designations from ISC2 and the Project Management Institute, respectively.