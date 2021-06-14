VA Implements Use of Extended Reality Tech to Support Veteran Therapy

Veterans Affairs XR Network

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is implementing technologies that would allow veterans to virtually receive therapeutic treatment. VA intends to do this through the use of extended reality, which covers virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies altogether.

The agency will launch a pilot program to evaluate the usability of VR technology in a variety of therapeutic applications, such as neurological risk assessments and chronic pain management, said Anne Lord Bailey, who chairs the Veterans Health Administration's XR Network.

The XR Network, which launched last fall, has distributed XR technology across 50 sites for use in therapeutic treatment. Bailey said the pilot program's activities would take place at 11 VA medical centers, including sites in Virginia, Texas and California.