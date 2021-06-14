Unanet

VA Implements Use of Extended Reality Tech to Support Veteran Therapy

Nichols Martin June 14, 2021 News, Technology

VA Implements Use of Extended Reality Tech to Support Veteran Therapy
Veterans Affairs XR Network

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is implementing technologies that would allow veterans to virtually receive therapeutic treatment. VA intends to do this through the use of extended reality, which covers virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies altogether.

The agency will launch a pilot program to evaluate the usability of VR technology in a variety of therapeutic applications, such as neurological risk assessments and chronic pain management, said Anne Lord Bailey, who chairs the Veterans Health Administration's XR Network.

The XR Network, which launched last fall, has distributed XR technology across 50 sites for use in therapeutic treatment. Bailey said the pilot program's activities would take place at 11 VA medical centers, including sites in Virginia, Texas and California.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Shift5

Shift5 Adds Three Executives To Leadership Team; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Shift5 announced on Monday that the data-driven solutions company has added three new senior executives to implement strategies for rapid growth in the future. Ralph Khan will serve as the new chief revenue officer, Matt MacKinnon will be the chief product officer and Egon Rinderer will work as chief technology officer. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved