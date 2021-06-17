Veritone Awarded Patent For AI Model Orchestration Using Deep Neural Networks; CEO Chad Steelberg Quoted

Veritone

Veritone announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a new U.S. patent for its Conductor technology that performs dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) model orchestration through the use of a proprietary deep neural network (DNN).

“A little more than a decade ago, there was only a handful of enterprise-class AI engines, but today the variety of AI engines in the market is enormous,” commented Chad Steelberg , Veritone co-founder and CEO.

“The aiWARE operating system with its hundreds of ready-to-deploy AI models simplifies model deployment and scaling, and the addition of Conductor further accelerates the Veritone mission to democratize AI, speeding project deployment while boosting model performance and reducing compute cost,” added Steelberg.

The company’s aiWARE-based conductor technology uses the power of its DNN to quickly analyze data sets and apply the most optimal AI models available to that data set. The patented functionality is more than simply efficient model selection. The DNN uniquely looks at multiple data set features across vision, speech, text, and data sources and orchestrates a portfolio of AI models to yield the most optimal results.

The Conductor technology is designed to ingest data, extracting key features of that data, then review the features of interest and apply any previous learning to select the most accurate AI model to use on that data set from all available models in the aiWARE operating system.

“Siloed single-engine AI solutions will not age well as new faster, cheaper, and more accurate engines come on the market. Many companies will see their ‘modern’ AI solutions become antiquated and costly to use,” said Al Brown , Veritone chief technology officer.

“aiWARE’s Conductor technology takes the guesswork out of selecting the right engines for the job with its dynamic learning and application of AI models to unique data sets.”

Veritone has a significant funnel of pending patents and Patent No. US 11,017,780 is Veritone’s 14th U.S. awarded Patent.