ViON Awarded Quantum Alliance Strategic Partner for Enterprise Solutions Business; Chairman, CEO Tom Frana Quoted

ViON Corporation announced on Wednesday that the company has been recognized as one of two partners awarded the 2020-2021 Quantum Alliance Strategic Partner Award at Quantum’s Virtual Q Elevate partner event.

“ViON has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and drive successful outcomes. ViON's experience processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the Federal, State and Local, as well as Commercial markets allows us a unique capability to bring complex solutions to market,” said ViON Chairman and CEO Tom Frana.

“Both ViON and Quantum have a passion for solving the most complex data management challenges our customers face and our Forever Data Cloud enables organizations to be agile in their IT Modernization plans,” said Frana, two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world.