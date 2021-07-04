4 Agencies Show Improvement in Letter Grades on 12th FITARA Scorecard

FITARA Scorecard

The 12th iteration of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard shows that four agencies saw improvement in their letter grades and those are the General Services Administration (GSA), the departments of the Interior and State and the Social Services Administration (SSA), Nextgov reported Wednesday.

GSA is the only agency that received an A+ rating in the scorecard.

In December, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee introduced a new metric to the FITARA 11.0 scorecard to evaluate agencies’ efforts to transition to GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions vehicle for telecommunications services.

During that time, the scorecard shows that eight agencies received an A grade in the category. In the 12th FITARA scorecard, two more agencies got A scores in the EIS category.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) saw its rating fall from a C- to a D- grade. DOJ showed a decline in letter grades in three categories: use of the Modernizing Government Technology Act, agency chief information officer authority improvements and data center optimization initiative.

According to the report, 18 of the 24 agencies received grades similar to the previous scorecard.