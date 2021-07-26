AT&T, Air Force Association Launch Caregiver Cyber Education Program; Nick Greene Quoted

Tech Caregiver Program

An Air Force Association program office has partnered with AT&T to develop a cybersecurity training and certification program for individuals who are willing to teach senior citizens about online safety practices.

The Tech Caregiver course , which falls under AFA's CyberGenerations initiative, is designed to train volunteers in various topics such as password security importance, internet scams and social media etiquette, the association said Thursday.

CyberGenerations is part of the CyberPatriot program, the association's flagship nationwide competition that educates students in science, technology, engineering and math, and promotes future cyber defenders.

"As the world becomes increasingly dependent on technology, we must consider the importance of protecting and empowering those who may not possess the cyber skills to protect and empower themselves," said Nick Greene, CyberPatriot program coordinator.

The current CyberGenerations program can be conducted through a workshop for small or big groups, or via a self-paced guide that individuals can complete.