AFRL Rolls Out Effort to Expand S&T Partner Network; Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle Quoted

Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle Commander AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has launched a program that seeks innovative concepts from a wider pool of science and technology professionals.

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) said Sunday its new Air and Space Forces Science & Technology Front Door program seeks to expand AFRL's network of S&T partners.

The program's corresponding website is designed to help DAF engage with potential partners, gather industry input and disseminate information on the department's S&T projects.

USAF's AFWERX innovation program is also working to expand AFRL's partnerships through the AFVentures, Spark and Prime efforts. AFVentures invests in commercial partners, Spark engages with innovators and Prime supports emerging technology markets that show military potential.

"By expanding our presence and creating more visible and convenient virtual front doors, we are cultivating a worldwide ecosystem of research from basic to applied that drives the pace of technology and competition in the agile pursuit of innovative solutions for warfighters and stakeholders alike,” said Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander.