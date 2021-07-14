Air Force Names Lt. Col. David Levene First Multi-Domain Test Force Commander

David Levene Commander Multi-Domain Test Force

The U.S. Air Force has appointed Lt. Col. David Levene as the first military commander of the Air Force Test Center's Multi-Domain Test Force (MDTF). Levene assumed his new position at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where his organization will be stationed, the Air Force Materiel Command said Monday.

MDTF employees, operating out of Neglin, as well as Edwards and Eglin bases, will support thousands of testers across the service to enable experimentations across various domains.

"The MDTF’s mission is an opportunity to add to the Air Force and [Department of Defense]’s test enterprise and help shape and ensure the effectiveness of the next generation of warfighting capabilities," explained Levene.

The new organization, which stood up in October 2020, will support large force test events that include the 96th Test Wing's Emerald Flag and the 53rd Wing's Black Flag.