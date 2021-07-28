Unanet

Air Force Tests Vidisco-Built Digital Imaging Platform for Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Angeline Leishman July 28, 2021 News, Technology

Guardian 12 X-Ray System

The U.S. Air Force's explosive ordnance disposal technicians have tested a portable imaging system Vidisco developed to help military users view X-ray images of homemade and unexploded bombs.

The 22-pound Guardian 12 Digital Radiographic device has a compact case that can be carried for flyaway operations and is designed to function even in extreme temperatures, the Air Force said Tuesday.

USAF expects to receive 331 Guardian 12 systems from Vidisco's U.S. subsidiary through 2026 under a $30 million contract and plans to distribute the systems together with training events over a five-year period.

The branch procured the DR technology to replace three interim commercial off-the-shelf products that support its EOD missions and noted that AFCEC collaborated with the AF Installation Contracting Center’s 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron in the procurement effort.

Guardian 12 X-rays are intended to work via both wired and wireless connections.

