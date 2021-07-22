Air Force Writes Document to Guide ABMS Activities

Advanced Battle Management System

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has created a document that would guide changes as it continues to test the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which facilitates information sharing between commanders and pilots, Fedscoop reported Wednesday.

The document, titled JADC2 Supporting Concept, will inform how DAF will apply ABMS' data across warfighting activities. In May 2021, DAF decided to move forward with operational testing of ABMS, which would connect all sensors and weapon systems used by the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Brig. Gen. Jeffery Valenzia leads a cross-functional team (CFT) that developed the document. The CFT is tasked to work on ABMS requirements and integration activities.

ABMS is DAF's entry to the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, which aims to establish an integrated network of sensors across the battlefield.