Unanet

Air Force Writes Document to Guide ABMS Activities

Nichols Martin July 22, 2021 News, Technology

Air Force Writes Document to Guide ABMS Activities
Advanced Battle Management System

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has created a document that would guide changes as it continues to test the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which facilitates information sharing between commanders and pilots, Fedscoop reported Wednesday.

The document, titled JADC2 Supporting Concept, will inform how DAF will apply ABMS' data across warfighting activities. In May 2021, DAF decided to move forward with operational testing of ABMS, which would connect all sensors and weapon systems used by the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Brig. Gen. Jeffery Valenzia leads a cross-functional team (CFT) that developed the document. The CFT is tasked to work on ABMS requirements and integration activities.

ABMS is DAF's entry to the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, which aims to establish an integrated network of sensors across the battlefield.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cyber Incident

Bipartisan Senators Introduce Legislation to Require Cyber Incident Reporting; Sen. Mark Warner Quoted

A bipartisan legislation was introduced Wednesday in an effort to make cyber intrusion reporting a federal requirement and, partly, in response to the hacking incidents that affected the Colonial Pipeline, information technology management firm SolarWinds and other public and private entities. The reports are expected to support the government's efforts in safeguarding critical industries.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved