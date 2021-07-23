Anthony Iasso Named Xator CTO; CEO David Scott Quoted

Anthony Iasso CTO Xator Corporation

The Xator Corporation announced on Friday that Anthony Iasso, currently a Xator vice president, has been appointed the company’s new chief technology officer.

“Anthony is the right CTO for this time in Xator’s history. Anthony brings more than two decades of experience delivering highly differentiated technology solutions to Military Intelligence, National Intelligence, Civilian, and Defense organizations, said Xator CEO David Scott. “Anthony will continue to spearhead our innovative and mission-focused solutions that are the hallmark of Xator’s offerings and capabilities.”

Scott elaborated that Iasso would take advantage of Xator’s key investments in the company’s acquisitions and tech capabilities to further propel its solution offerings for its customers.

His expertise covers a wide range of technologies including biometrics and identity management, modeling and simulation, intelligence analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning, software engineering and systems architecture.

Iasso joined Xator following its acquisition of InCadence Strategic Solutions back in April 2020. He served as the vice president of Biometrics at Oberon Association prior to InCadence. As an officer in the U.S. Army, he also supported Operation Allied Force, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.