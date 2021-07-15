Unanet

Army Conducts Market Research for Common Hardware Systems-5 Program

Jane Edwards July 15, 2021 News, Technology

The U.S. Army has asked information on potential vendors with a capability to supply commercial items to meet the requirements of the Common Hardware Systems-5 contract.

The CHS-5 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract enables the rapid procurement of hardware, commercial off-the-shelf items and other commercial information technology products and services in support of the tactical and operational requirements of the Army, Department of Defense and federal government agencies, according to a request for information posted Wednesday.

CHS-5 supports the acquisition of common hardware components and related peripherals to facilitate the delivery of command, control, communications and computers mission equipment aimed at improving connectivity and interoperability on the battlefield.

Army Contracting Command is asking interested stakeholders about their capability to provide equipment with warranties, procure an average of 60,000 items and deliver approximately 125 orders annually and support requests to ruggedize or configure items managed by General Dynamics’ mission systems business, which is the incumbent on the IDIQ contract.

Responses to the RFI are due July 21.

