Army Demonstrates Missile Interception in Electronically Contested Environment; Col. Philip Rottenborn Quoted

Nichols Martin July 26, 2021 News, Technology

The U.S. Army's Integrated Fires Mission Command program intercepted a cruise missile in a highly contested, electronic attack environment during a demonstration at White Sands Missile Range.

Soldiers participating in the program launched a Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 interceptor to block a missile that was targeting assets, while another missile was electronically attacking radars, the Army said Friday.

The 3-6 Air and Missile Defense Test Detachment deployed the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to track and identify the cruise missile targets before launching the PAC-3 interceptor.

IBCS integrates a wide range of fire control sensors, including Army Sentinel radars, an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar from the U.S. Marine Corps and F-35 jets from the U.S. Air Force.

"The ability to integrate joint weapons and sensors with Army platforms on a single fire control network is a game-changing capability that is one step closer to being delivered to our warfighters,” said Col. Philip Rottenborn, program manager for IFMC.

