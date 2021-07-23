Unanet

Army Launches Online Portal for Small Biz Contracting Opportunities; Matt Willis Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman July 23, 2021 News, Technology

Army SBIR

 The U.S. Army has unveiled an online platform that gives vendors access to information about the military branch's open contracting opportunities that are reserved for small businesses.

The service said Wednesday it launched the website following the integration of its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) programs into a single funding vehicle.

Companies can use the site's interactive page to explore open topics regarding current and projected warfighting technology requirements.

“We designed the space with the small-business owner in mind to have one place where companies can access resources to help them submit proposals, read about SBIR awardees and their innovations, and connect with us if they have any questions," said Matt Willis, the Army's director of prize competitions and Applied SBIR Program.

The site also provides official links to the social media accounts for the SBIR/STTR Program and seeks to keep industry updated through a news and announcement section.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics & Technology and the Army Futures Command manages the SBIR/STTR Program.

